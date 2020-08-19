Arlo Parks Releases New Single "Hurt"

Rising British artist Arlo Parks has shared a new track, “Hurt” with a powerful accompanying music video.

“‘Hurt’ surrounds the possibility of healing from pain and the temporary nature of suffering,” Parks says of the song. “It is supposed to uplift and comfort those going through hard times.”

Parks draws inspiration for her own music from a variety of artists including Otis Redding, King Krule, Kendrick Lamar, Jimi Hendrix and more. Her genre-spanning influences are part of what makes “Hurt,” and Parks in general, so unique. Parks’ smooth, soothing vocals are easy on the ears and impossible to resist. Just before the chorus, she sings, “Oh wouldn’t it be lovely, to feel something for once? / Yeah wouldn’t it be lovely, to feel worth something whole?”

Parks has spent the summer finishing her debut album. More on that soon.

Listen to “Hurt” below.