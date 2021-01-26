Arlo Parks Shares Final Collapsed in Sunbeams Single/Video, "Hope"

Arlo Parks has released one last single, “Hope,” ahead of her album Collapsed in Sunbeams, out this Friday via Transgressive Records. The album will be kicked off with a variety special, Tonight With Arlo Parks, which premieres at 3 p.m. ET on Friday.

Parks’ talents as both a singer and a poet are on full display in “Hope,” a song reaching out to the lonely introverts and celebrating the close friendships that make life more bearable. A spoken-word section serves as the song’s breakdown, which highlights the struggle to be vulnerable about the feeling of loneliness: “I cannot communicate the depth of the feeling / Truth is, I’m still learning to be open about this / but know that I know and you are not alone.”

Parks said in a statement about the video:

This video to me is a warm, vibrant exploration of friendship and introversion. I think there’s something so powerful about the saturated, filmic textures, the human portraits and depictions of euphoria.

The song surrounds isolation, being present in your pain and knowing that you’re not the only one on the planet feeling low. I think especially in times like these it’s important to focus on the inevitability that things will get better.

Watch the video for “Hope” below. Keep scrolling for the Collapsed in Sunbeams artwork and tracklist.

