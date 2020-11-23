Arlo Parks Shares New Single "Caroline"

Arlo Parks has shared a new single “Caroline,” alongside its lyric video. Following “Green Eyes,” “Hurt” and “Black Dog,” this is the fourth preview of Parks’ forthcoming debut album, Collapsed In Sunbeams, out on Jan. 29, 2021 via Transgressive Records.

“‘Caroline’ is an exercise in people watching and seeing situations unfold without context,” Parks says. “It’s an exploration of how something once full of healthy passion can dissolve in an instant.”

She added about the album: “My album is a series of vignettes and intimate portraits surrounding my adolescence and the people that shaped it. It is rooted in storytelling and nostalgia – I want it to feel both universal and hyper specific.”

Watch the lyric video for “Caroline” below, and you can preorder Collapsed In Sunbeams here.