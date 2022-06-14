Art Moore Share New Single, "A Different Life"

Art Moore are at their most ethereal on their new song “A Different Life.” The project is a collaboration between Boy Scouts’ Taylor Vick and Ezra Furman bandmates Sam Durkes and Trevor Brooks. The follow-up to “Muscle Memory,” the single is the latest glimpse at their self-titled album, due out Aug. 5 via ANTI-.

Vick constructs an alternate reality that is dazzling in its simplicity. She doesn’t try to fabricate something fantastical, but rather yearns for mundane moments like holding hands under the glow of streetlights. Her voice cascades over gossamer synthesizers as she wistfully imagines, “You close your eyes, we were meant to be / And in this life, I’m no longer dreaming.” Swept away by a million what-ifs, Art Moore don’t lose sight of the endless possibilities the world still has left to offer.

“A Different Life was inspired by the experience of daydreaming up another version of your life,” Vick said. “I can easily get caught up in the imaginary worlds in my head, overwhelmed by the endless possibilities and versions of me that exist within them. But I am most fascinated by the version just parallel to this one, the one with only a few differences or enhancements. This song is about the experience of longing for that not so far off possibility.”

Art Moore will also be joining Furman on a North American tour this fall in support of their new record.

You can find their full list of tour dates below, along with “A Different Life.”

Art Moore Tour Dates:

September

12 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

13 – Toronto, ON @ The Rec Room

14 – Detroit, MI @ The Loving Touch

15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

19 – Providence, RI @ Fete Lounge

20 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

21 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall