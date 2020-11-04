Baby Queen Shares Video for New Single "Want Me": Watch

Baby Queen, the moniker of “anti-pop star” Bella Latham, has released a new single, “Want Me,” alongside its music video. Latham—South Africa-born, now London-based—will be releasing her debut EP Medicine on Nov. 13 via Polydor Records. Following “Pretty Girl Lie,” “Want Me” is the second preview of her forthcoming EP.

Latham says of the new song:

I wrote “Want Me” about an actor in one of my favourite television shows, which is kind of strange. I remember watching it and just thinking “here we go.” I hadn’t fancied somebody for about 2 years and I definitely don’t have the time for any sort of romantic relationship in my life right now, so it kind of suited me to have a stranger as the object of my affection. It became clear to me that I had to capitalise on the feeling and blow it out of proportion in my own mind, which is what this song does in a way, but there’s a part of me that defaults into a state of self-reflection and self-criticism as soon I fancy somebody. This song is about a childlike crush and an unrequited love. It’s also about my insecurities that seem to be exacerbated by those feelings. This song feels very adolescent to me, and it feels more like a conversation with myself. I love that the lyrics come across as a stream of consciousness. It’s a bit of a sonic tantrum really, especially towards the end when it starts to explode, I think it’s probably the closest thing we’ll get to a Baby Queen love song anytime soon.

Watch the “Want Me” video below, and keep scrolling for the Medicine album artwork and tracklist.

Medicine Album Artwork:

Medicine Tracklist:

01. Internet Religion

02. Pretty Girl Lie

03. Want Me

04. Buzzkill

05. Medicine

06. Online Dating