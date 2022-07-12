Giveaway: Win a Signed Vinyl Copy of The Ballroom Thieves' New Album, Clouds!

This week, New England indie-folk duo The Ballroom Thieves will share their fourth album, Clouds. That’s not all: Paste has partnered with the band and Nettwerk Music Group to give away a signed vinyl copy of the album to one lucky reader who pre-saves Clouds ahead of its release this Friday, July 15.

Press materials describe the band’s latest full-length offering as “a lush meditation on longing to return to touring—to see different sunsets and cities [and] a reflection of its difficulties, e.g., insomnia brought on by sleeping in different hotel rooms every night.” What better kind of journey to take via turntable, from the comfort of your own home?

Pre-save and enter above to win your copy of Clouds, and check out the band’s “Shadow” video (and 2020 Paste Studio session!) below.