On the first Friday of every month since March, the good people at Bandcamp have waived their revenue share, allowing more money to go directly into artists’ pockets. In 2020, nearly 800,000 fans paid artists and labels $40 million, “helping cover rents, mortgages, groceries, medications and much more,” as Bandcamp explained Tuesday.

Due to that success this year, Bandcamp Fridays will return in 2021 on the following dates: Feb. 5, March 5, April 2 and May 7. On Bandcamp Fridays, an average of 93% of your money reaches the artist/label (after payment processor fees), whereas on any other day of the month, an average of 82% reaches the artist/label. So, as their announcement observes, “Every day is a good day to directly support artists on Bandcamp.”

For more information, visit Bandcamp Fridays’ website.