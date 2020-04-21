Bandcamp Will Once Again Waive Their Revenue Share on May 1 to Support Artists

A few weeks ago, Bandcamp waived their revenue share for 24 hours in order to support bands, artists and labels impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The music sharing site ended up selling $4.3 million worth of music and merchandise, with 100% of the profits going directly to creators. The venture was so successful that Bandcamp is bringing it back on May 1.

Bandcamp is waiving their fee again on Friday 1st May. If any artists or labels has any unreleased or upcoming works to share, perhaps save it for then. For listeners, mark the date in your diary and show some extra-love once more for your favourite artists ?? pic.twitter.com/09B3SkL2TX — 36 (@3sixrecordings) April 21, 2020

Bandcamp unveiled the plan via email, which was meant to give a heads up to bands and labels. More information about the initiative will be shared on Monday, April 27. The site also teased that they have plans to go a little further than they did during their previous fundraiser.

