Bandcamp to Waive Revenue on First Friday of Next Three Months

Bandcamp saw its biggest sales day a month ago on March 20 when the company decided to suspend revenue to allow all money to go directly into artists’ pockets. The decision came in response to the ongoing COVID-19 quarantine, an issue that has hit musicians harder than most with several album delays and tour cancellations.

A week ago, Bandcamp announced they would be doing it again on May 1. They’ve since extended their statement, saying they will be waiving revenue on the first Friday of the next three months. That means on May 1, June 5 and July 3 you can purchase work from your favorite artists on Bandcamp and be reassured that every penny will be going right into their wallets.

In a statement from Bandcamp co-founder and CEO Ethan Diamond, the company says “It may sound simple, but the best way to help artists is with your direct financial support, and we hope you’ll join us through the coming months as we work to support artists in this challenging time.” Bandcamp continues to be at the forefront of supporting both emerging and established artists during the pandemic.