Bandsintown PLUS Adds HAIM, Charli XCX, Arlo Parks, Many More to Livestream Lineup

Concert livestreaming subscription service Bandsintown PLUS, now entering its second month of operation, is rolling out another wave of artists, with HAIM, Charli XCX and Arlo Parks headlining an impressive set of performers:

Upcoming performances and interviews include Arlo Parks, Buck Meek, CHAI, Charli XCX, Chelsea Cutler, Dam-Funk, Devendra Banhart, ELIO, Emily Alyn Lind, Faye Webster, Gabriel Garzon-Montano, HAIM, Japanese Breakfast, Jealous of the Birds, Los Lobos, LP, The Microphones, Mt. Joy, Nathaniel Rateliff, Nicole Migilis of Hundred Waters, ODIE, Peach Pit [...] Portugal. The Man, Skullcrusher, Sylvan Esso, Tank and the Bangas, and Whitney, as well as a show with serpentwithfeet celebrating their new album DEACON on release day.

The service’s initial slate was no slouch, either, featuring performances and Q&As by Phoebe Bridgers, Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, Flying Lotus, Fleet Foxes, Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker (in her solo livestream debut), Chromeo, Soccer Mommy, Toro y Moi, Waxahatchee, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Lomelda, Claud, Tycho, Wallows, Empress Of and more. That’s a lot of live music for just $9.99 per month, though some have criticized the service for stretching its definition of “live.”

We spoke to Bandsintown head Fabrice Sergent about the company’s ambitious new initiative last month, who stressed that the service is here to stay: “Now it’s gonna take some time, and that’s not gonna happen overnight. It’s gonna be slow, to convince these fans. So we are gearing up for a long fight. But we believe this fight is worth it, because it’s opening the gate for, in fact, very significant revenue for a much larger number of artists.”

You can find out more about Bandsintown PLUS via the service’s website. See the complete second-wave lineup below, and revisit HAIM and Charli XCX’s Daytrotter sessions further down.