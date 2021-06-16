BANKS Releases Video for New Song "The Devil"

Pop singer BANKS has shared the epic new single “The Devil,” which aims to be every bit as haunting and provocative as the title suggests. Written and co-produced by the artist, the song is the first of many to come, per a press release, with more independently released (via AWAL) music on the way. Of “The Devil,” BANKS says in a statement, “The devil is about being stronger than the demons that haunt you. About rebirth and transformation into the forces of nature we were born to be.”

Alongside the single is an equally demonic-themed video, co-directed by BANKS. Inspired by classic horror films like Francis Ford Coppola’s Dracula and the 1992 film Death Becomes Her, the video “represents the twisted, surreal, and playful world that I exist in as the devil,” BANKS explains. “No demon can touch me as I am not tempted by their charm. Give me a rose and I’ll eat it. In this world, I hypnotize and stuff every demon in a box while I dance, fly, and play with my devil sisters. Someone write my new name down.”

Check out the striking “The Devil” video below.