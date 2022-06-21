Bartees Strange Announces 2022 Headlining Tour

Have you stepped off the Bartees Strange train already? Well, hop back on. Following the release of his excellent new album Farm to Table, the musician has announced a stacked lineup for his first national headlining tour featuring a few of Paste’s favorites.

Supported by none other than Pom Pom Squad, They Hate Change (who recently released Finally, New) and Spring Silver, the tour kicks off at the beginning of November in Pittsburgh with a string of three dates that do not feature Pom Pom Squad. The tour roster comes together in Minnesota and makes their way throughout the South and Midwest. The tour concludes in Nashville in the middle of December. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

If you want some other chances to catch Bartees for his electrifying live shows aside from this tour, he will also be embarking on a U.K. and European tour starting in July, a short run supporting The National and another run supporting Metric, Spoon and Interpol.

Below, refamiliarize yourself with select tunes by Bartees Strange, Pom Pom Squad, They Hate Change and Spring Silver, and keep scrolling to check out the complete list of tour dates. You can purchase tickets and find out more information of the upcoming tour as well as Bartees’ other performances here.

Bartees Strange Tour Dates

3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird4 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop5 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement7 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club *8 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall [In The Round] *9 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch *14 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair #28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak *29 – Austin, TX @ Parish *30 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co *

December

5 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box *

6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent *

7 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent *

9 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

10 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret *

11 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir *

13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

14 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird *

16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall *

18 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

19 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East *

(* w/ Pom Pom Squad)

(# w/ Pom Pom Squad, Spring Silver, No They Hate Change)