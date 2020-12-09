Bartees Strange Shares Cover of Samia's "Pool"

Bartees Strange is back with a new cover of Samia’s “Pool,” his contribution to her forthcoming covers compilation album The Baby Reimagined, out Jan. 15, 2021.

Strange’s reinterpretation of the song opens by showcasing his powerful vocal abilities over a light guitar, before slowly building into an electronic sound. The cascading instrumental in the song makes “Pool” feel reminiscent of something played at the end of a movie or long car ride.

Previous covers released from The Baby Reimagined include Briston Maroney’s take on “Is There Something in the Movies?” and Anjimile performing “Waverly.”

Both Strange and Samia’s 2020 albums appeared on Paste’s list of the year’s best, making it particularly exciting to see them collaborate this way.

Listen to Strange’s cover of “Pool” below. See The Baby Reimagined’s cover art and tracklist here.