Bartees Strange Shares New Single "Mustang"

D.C. up-and-coming indie rocker Bartees Strange has released a new single, “Mustang,” from his forthcoming debut album.

“Mustang” doesn’t pay tribute to his town, but rather reminiscences on its harm. He sings about Mustang, Oklahoma: “I didn’t let myself be seen / I held myself down so I could make people feel more comfortable around me.” It’s a moment of introspection and revelation, which he does a lot of on his forthcoming album. The highly-anticipated 13-track record reckons with identity, acceptance, racism and growth, while blending different genres like indie rock, jazz, rap, soul and more. His new album will follow the release of his EP Say Goodbye To Pretty Boy, a covers compilation of songs by The National.

“Mustang” is full of diverse elements. It’s something of an indie rock anthem wrapped up in mesmerizing synths, catchy riffs and bombastic vocals. It’s a bold introduction from an exciting up-and-comer.

Watch the video for “Mustang” below.