Bartees Strange Shares Video for New Single "Kelly Rowland"

D.C.-based artist Bartees Strange has shared a new single titled “Kelly Rowland.” After releasing “Mustang” and “Boomer,” this is Strange’s latest preview of his forthcoming debut album Live Forever, out on Oct. 2 via Memory Music. Earlier this year, his EP, Say Goodbye to Pretty Boy, landed on Paste’s list of best EPs of 2020 so far.

The new single features samples of “Mashita” by Mansur Brown and “Dilemma” by Nelly and Kelly Rowland.

Watch the video for “Kelly Rowland” below, and preorder Live Forever here.