PREMIERE: Listen to Bathe Alone’s New Single “$35 Copay”

Before we catch Bathe Alone’s set at our East Austin Block Party next week, the Atlanta dream pop project has shared a new single from their forthcoming studio album, I Don’t Do Humidity, which is due out June 7. “$35 Copay” is yet another astral offering from multi-instrumentalist Bailey Crone and producer Damon Moon. Following previous teaser tracks “Blame Me,” “Call Me Back,” “Gemini” and “Archive 81,” “35 Copay continues to strengthen the momentum of I Don’t Do Humidity as its release date grows closer. Songs like $35 Copay” are built to transcend the conventional vibrancies of dream pop, and Bathe Alone has cosmic, stirring experimental profundity in spades.

“[‘$35 Copay’] is about a friend who just keeps self-sabotaging their whole life, and they’re not receptive to making an effort to change things,” Crone says about the track. “It became super draining to hear about the same problems over and over again. It just felt like the friendship was becoming a therapy session, and all the while, I have things on my own that I’m dealing with. They deserve someone who can handle them… but I didn’t sign up for that, and this song is basically me dumping them as a friend.”

Listen to “$35 Copay” below.