beabadoobee Announces Fall North American Tour

Rising indie-pop star beabadoobee will support her new album Beatopia on a fall headlining tour of North America, she announced on Monday, with support from her Dirty Hit labelmates Lowertown. The singer/songwriter also known as Bea Kristi released her acclaimed sophomore album last week.

The 28-date tour kicks off in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 25, moving from the East to West Coast and back again, with shows in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle, San Francisco and more. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 22, at 10 a.m. local time.

Prior to that North American run, beabadoobee will play a series of festivals in the E.U. in August, followed by shows in New Zealand and Australia in September, and the U.K. in early October.

The follow-up to beabadoobee’s 2020 debut Fake It Flowers, Beatopia features singles “See You Soon,” “Lovesong” and “10:36.” In their review of the album for Paste, Eric Bennett wrote that it “sees [Kristi] reining in the wilder reach of her debut, producing something closer to authenticity. Named for a childhood inner world, its songs feel more authentically beabadoobee, less like her trying things out.”

See beabadoobee’s complete tour slate below. You can listen to Beatopia right here and revisit our review.

beabadoobee Tour Dates:

August

09 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West Festival

10 – Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival

11 – Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival

20-21 – Japan @ Summersonic Festival

24 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Zurich Openair Festival

25 – Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival

September

07 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

09 – Sydney, Aus @ Enmore Theatre

10 – Melbourne, Aus @ Forum

11 – Brisbane, Aus @ The Tivoli

October

04 – Dublin, UK @ Olympia Theatre

05 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall

07 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

08 – Norwich, UK @ UEA

10 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

11 – Newcastle, UK @ NX

13 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

14 – Sheffield, UK @ Foundry

17 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

18 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms

25 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

31 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

November

01 – Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly

02 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Landing

03 – Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theater

05 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA

06 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

07 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

08 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

14 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC

15 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

19 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital

21 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater

22 – Vancouver, Canada @ Commodore Ballroom

23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

26 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

29 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

December

01 – Toronto, Canada @ History

02 – Montréal, Canada @ Club Soda

03 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner