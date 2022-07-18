beabadoobee Announces Fall North American Tour

Rising indie-pop star beabadoobee will support her new album Beatopia on a fall headlining tour of North America, she announced on Monday, with support from her Dirty Hit labelmates Lowertown. The singer/songwriter also known as Bea Kristi released her acclaimed sophomore album last week.
The 28-date tour kicks off in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 25, moving from the East to West Coast and back again, with shows in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle, San Francisco and more. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 22, at 10 a.m. local time.
Prior to that North American run, beabadoobee will play a series of festivals in the E.U. in August, followed by shows in New Zealand and Australia in September, and the U.K. in early October.
The follow-up to beabadoobee’s 2020 debut Fake It Flowers, Beatopia features singles “See You Soon,” “Lovesong” and “10:36.” In their review of the album for Paste, Eric Bennett wrote that it “sees [Kristi] reining in the wilder reach of her debut, producing something closer to authenticity. Named for a childhood inner world, its songs feel more authentically beabadoobee, less like her trying things out.”
See beabadoobee’s complete tour slate below. You can listen to Beatopia right here and revisit our review.
beabadoobee Tour Dates:
August
09 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West Festival
10 – Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival
11 – Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival
20-21 – Japan @ Summersonic Festival
24 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Zurich Openair Festival
25 – Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival
September
07 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
09 – Sydney, Aus @ Enmore Theatre
10 – Melbourne, Aus @ Forum
11 – Brisbane, Aus @ The Tivoli
October
04 – Dublin, UK @ Olympia Theatre
05 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
07 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
08 – Norwich, UK @ UEA
10 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
11 – Newcastle, UK @ NX
13 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
14 – Sheffield, UK @ Foundry
17 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
18 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms
25 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
31 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
November
01 – Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly
02 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Landing
03 – Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theater
05 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA
06 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
07 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
08 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
14 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC
15 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
19 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital
21 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater
22 – Vancouver, Canada @ Commodore Ballroom
23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
26 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
29 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
December
01 – Toronto, Canada @ History
02 – Montréal, Canada @ Club Soda
03 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner