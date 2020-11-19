Watch beabadoobee Perform "Care" Live on Jimmy Kimmel

U.K. musician beabadoobee dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night to perform “Care” from her debut album Fake It Flowers.

beabadoobee channelled a fun and old-school indie sound as she rocked out live on her guitar, while her backing band busted out various killer solos. The performance felt like a carefree jam session between friends that just happened to be on live television.

Along with the performance on Kimmel, she was also named Apple’s Up Next Artist for this month of November.

Watch beabadoobee perform “Care” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below. Read Paste’s review of her debut album Fake It Flowers here.