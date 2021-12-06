Beach House Share Once Twice Melody, Chapter 2

Dream-pop duo Beach House have released chapter two of Once Twice Melody, their forthcoming double album out Feb. 18, 2022, via Sub Pop Records.

The four-part album will be the first produced entirely by Beach House. The duo also has corresponding lyric animations released with each song on the album. The first chapter included the album’s title track, “Superstar,” “Pink Funeral” and “Through Me.” Chapter 3 will be released on Jan. 19, 2022.

In Chapter 2, the duo share “Runaway,” “ESP,” “New Romance” and “Over and Over.” “Runaway” has a galactic, cinematic feel with great build, while a blanket of synths and strings saturate the grand “New Romance.” “Over and Over” and “ESP” are unhurried and soft, a plush set of psychedelic-inspired sounds.

Beach House recently announced a tour starting in February 2022, along with festival appearances including Pasadena, California’s This Ain’t No Picnic and Best Kept Secret Festival in the Netherlands.

Listen to Once Twice Melody Chapter 2 below, and find Beach House’s 2010 Daytrotter session and tour dates further down. You can preorder Once Twice Melody here.

Beach House 2022 Tour Dates:

February

18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

19 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

22 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

23 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

25 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

26 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

March

01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

02 – Cincinnati, OH @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

22 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park

26 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

27 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

30 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

April

01 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

02 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

03 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

05 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

06 – Portland, OR @ The Keller Auditorium

08 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

May

21 – Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium

23 – Glasgow @ Barrowland Ballroom

24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

28 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

30 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

31 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

June

02 – Nimes, FR @ Paloma

04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

07 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

08 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Falkoner Centre

July

08 – Richmond, VA @ The National

09 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

10 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

12 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

13 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

15 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

16 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

18 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

22 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem