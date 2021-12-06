Beach House Share Once Twice Melody, Chapter 2

Dream-pop duo Beach House have released chapter two of Once Twice Melody, their forthcoming double album out Feb. 18, 2022, via Sub Pop Records.
The four-part album will be the first produced entirely by Beach House. The duo also has corresponding lyric animations released with each song on the album. The first chapter included the album’s title track, “Superstar,” “Pink Funeral” and “Through Me.” Chapter 3 will be released on Jan. 19, 2022.
In Chapter 2, the duo share “Runaway,” “ESP,” “New Romance” and “Over and Over.” “Runaway” has a galactic, cinematic feel with great build, while a blanket of synths and strings saturate the grand “New Romance.” “Over and Over” and “ESP” are unhurried and soft, a plush set of psychedelic-inspired sounds.
Beach House recently announced a tour starting in February 2022, along with festival appearances including Pasadena, California’s This Ain’t No Picnic and Best Kept Secret Festival in the Netherlands.
Listen to Once Twice Melody Chapter 2 below, and find Beach House’s 2010 Daytrotter session and tour dates further down. You can preorder Once Twice Melody here.
Beach House 2022 Tour Dates:
February
18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
19 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
22 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
23 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
25 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
26 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
March
01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
02 – Cincinnati, OH @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
22 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park
26 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
27 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center
30 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
April
01 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
02 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
03 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
05 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
06 – Portland, OR @ The Keller Auditorium
08 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
May
21 – Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium
23 – Glasgow @ Barrowland Ballroom
24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
28 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
30 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
31 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
June
02 – Nimes, FR @ Paloma
04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
07 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
08 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Falkoner Centre
July
08 – Richmond, VA @ The National
09 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
10 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
12 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
13 – Chicago, IL @ Radius
15 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
16 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
18 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
22 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem