Becca Mancari Shares Her Religious Upbringing and Coming Out Story With "First Time"

Becca Mancari is back with a new single from her forthcoming album The Greatest Part, out on June 29. Mancari explores her childhood experiences in “First Time,” and it focuses on her religious upbringing.

The lyrics are raw and intrepid, peeling back old scars to explore the emotional and psychological turmoil Mancari weathered growing up gay in a fundamentalist Christian home, while at the same time examining the ties that continue to bind her to the family she loves. The instrumentals echo hesitantly until the steady guitar solo offers something concrete in all her wandering. The music video then cuts to shots of same-sex couples, symbolizing that she found chosen family with people like her.

Mancari will open for Alabama Shakes lead singer Brittany Howard, who she performed with as part of the supergroup Bermuda Triangle, on tour in September. Check social media and venue websites for the latest updates on the tour.

Watch the video for “First Time” below, and preorder The Greatest Part here.



01. Hunter

02. First Time

03. Like This

04. Bad Feeling

05. Pretend

06. Stay True

07. Lonely Boy

08. Tear Us Apart

09. I’m Sorry

10. Stay With Me

11. Knew

12. Forgiveness

September

19 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

21 – Sante Fe, N.M. @ Santa Fe Opera House

23-27 – Boise, Idaho @ Treefort Music Festival ^

28 – San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theater

29 – Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

30 – Dallas, Texas @ Mcfarlin Memorial Auditorium

(^ dates w/o Brittany Howard)