Belle and Sebastian Announce Double Live Album What to Look for in Summer, Share New Videos

Belle and Sebastian have announced a double live album titled What to Look for in Summer, out on Dec. 11 via Matador Records. The album includes recordings from the band’s 2019 world tour, including last summer’s Boaty Weekender cruise.

Today, Belle and Sebastian have released two new videos with live renditions of “The Boy With The Arab Strap” and “My Wandering Days Are Over.”

“For a while, the working title of the record was Live and Meticulous,” Stuart Murdoch says. “The record company really wanted it to be called Live and Meticulous. But I don’t like derivative things really.”

Watch the videos for “The Boy With The Arab Strap” and “My Wandering Days Are Over” below, and pre-order What to Look for in Summer here. Keep scrolling for the album artwork and tracklist.

01. The Song of The Clyde £ >

02. Dirty Dream Number Two *

03. Step Into My Office, Baby *

04. We Were Beautiful +

05. Seeing Other People %

06. If She Wants Me @

07. Beyond The Sunrise &

08. Wrapped Up In Books +

09. Little Lou, Ugly Jack, Prophet John $

10. Nice Day For A Sulk (digital only) #

11. I Can See Your Future *

12. Funny Little Frog ^

13. The Fox In The Snow+

14. If You’re Feeling Sinister*

15. My Wandering Days Are Over*

16. The Wrong Girl #

17. Stay Loose%

18. The Boy Done Wrong Again #

19. Poor Boy%

20. Dog On Wheels%

21. The Boy With The Arab Strap+

22. I Didn’t See It Coming+

23. Belle And Sebastian #

£ recorded Banchory Studios, Glasgow, August 6th, 2020 (digital version)

> recorded by Kenneth McKellar (vinyl + CD versions)

The Boaty Weekender, August 10th, 2019

+ Royal Oak Theatre, Michigan, July 21st, 2019

% Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA, July 12th, 2019

House Of Blues, Boston, MA, July 13th, 2019

^ M-Telus, Montreal, QC, July 15th, 2019

@ Carnegie Hall – Pittsburgh, PA, July 18th, 2019

& House Of Blues, Cleveland, OH, July 19th, 2019

$ Auditoria Baluarte, Pamplona, Barcelona, November 4th, 2019