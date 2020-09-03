The 8 Best Songs of The Week

This week was pretty exceptional for music releases. We saw the return of three of our favorite artists—SZA, Kevin Morby and Adrianne Lenker—plus we heard Blood Orange’s incredible take on a Girlpool track, another standout song from Anjimile’s debut Giver Taker and more. Dive into eight of our favorite songs from the past week.

Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker has announced two new albums, songs and instrumentals, both arriving on Oct. 23 via 4AD. Lenker has also shared the lead single off songs titled “anything.” “These songs have helped me heal,” Lenker says. “I hope that at least in some small way this music can be a friend to you.” —Paris Rosenthal

Anjimile has shared “In Your Eyes,” a new single off his upcoming debut album Giver Taker, out on Sept. 18 via Father/Daughter. The new song follows previously released singles “Maker” and “Baby No More.” “This is another song about grappling with homophobia and ultimately recognizing that I am what I am,” Anjimile says. —Paris Rosenthal

Canadian outfit Badge Époque Ensemble have announced their second album Self Help, out on Nov. 20 via Telephone Explosion Records. Today, they’ve also shared its lead single “Sing A Silent Gospel.” Earlier this year, Paste named the group one of 30 Canadian Artists You Need to Know in 2020, praising their “groove-centric, improvisational music built for the highest tier of psychedelic transcendence.” Though much of their music is instrumental, “Sing A Silent Gospel” features vocals from Dorothea Paas and Meg Remy of U.S. Girls. It’s a wonderful, mid-tempo odyssey of jazz-funk—breezy yet sophisticated, animated, but never too busy. —Lizzie Manno

Ahead of his forthcoming album Nobody Lives Here Anymore, Cut Worms (aka Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter Max Clarke) has shared two new tunes: single “Every Once In A While” and b-side “The Golden Sky.” Clarke also released two lyric videos, with the words appearing on a retro label of a vinyl record. “Every Once In A While” features subtle thumping drums and calming vocals, making for stunning country-tinged single. “I’m just watching all the clouds go by / Just like clock hands, on the face of the sky” is just one of the imaginative scenes Clarke paints in the song. —Lexi Lane

Girlpool have shared a new remix EP featuring versions of their song “Like I’m Winning It” that dropped earlier this year. The EP is titled Touch Me (It’s Like I’m Winning It), and it features three different remixes from Dev Hynes, Porches and Lydia Ainsworth. Each collaborator brings new life to the song, from dark and moody with Ainsworth to loop-heavy with Hynes, transforming breaths into beats. —Lexi Lane

After his 2019 album Oh My God , Kevin Morby is back with a new album Sundowner, which will arrive on Oct. 16 via Dead Oceans. Morby has shared the first single and video from the album, “Campfire,” featuring his partner Katie Crutchfield, aka Waxahatchee. —Paris Rosenthal

Georgia-born, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Molly Parden has a new EP on the way, and she shared the video for the first single from the project exclusively via Paste. The Rosemary EP will arrive Nov. 13 on Tone Tree Music. But in the meantime we can enjoy “Kitchen Table,” the video for which is a dark series of high-contrast scenescapes. While spooky, it’s also strangely calming to watch. “Kitchen Table” has the lush, unhurried sway of a Faye Webster (whose backing band Parden once played in) tune and the delicate vocals of your favorite indie-folk singer. If Parden’s tender voice sounds familiar, that might be because she’s offered her pipes as backup vocals to more than 50 records since moving to Nashville in 2013. She’s also performed with the backing bands for Sam Outlaw and David Ramirez. —Ellen Johnson

Today, SZA dropped a new single, “Hit Different,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and produced by The Neptunes (Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo). SZA made her directorial debut with an accompanying music video for the new track. SZA’s soulful voice is complemented nicely by Ty Dolla $ign’s equally soothing and distinct tone. —Paris Rosenthal