The 6 Best Songs of The Week

This week brought another new Antlers track, the first new Nation of Language single since their impressive debut Introduction, Presence, Rico Nasty’s latest collaboration with 100 Gecs and so much more. Dig into Paste’s favorite songs from the past week below.

The Antlers shared their new single, “It Is What It Is,” alongside its music video. Directed by Derrick Belcham and Emily Terndrup, the video features contemporary dancers Bobbi-Jene Smith and Or Schraiber. It serves as a continuation of the video for “Wheels Roll Home,” the band’s first new music since their 2014 album, Familiars. —Paris Rosenthal

Joseph Mumford, lead vocalist of now-defunct London electro-psych-krautrock band Palm Honey, started a solo project called J M Hatley, and he’s just released his first single, “Push” b/w “A Thousand Wires Protruding From My Head.” The single is a home recording, and it’s inspired by Mumford’s “lingering health conditions and resulting dysphoria.” Despite the heavy subject matter, “Push” has a sunny lo-fi rock sheen and folky, jovial chants. —Lizzie Manno

Nation of Language returned to share a new song “A Different Kind Of Life,” the first new music since their debut album Introduction, Presence, which dropped earlier this year. “This song first started to come together in the early days of the Trump administration, but was never quite finished and got a bit lost as time went by,” says frontman Ian Devaney. “When the demo resurfaced during the pandemic, the song struck a chord not just in its intended political context but in the context of so many people losing family members, jobs, or any semblance of normality—whatever might be left of it after the past few years.” —Lexi Lane

Ryan Hemsworth is releasing a self-titled debut EP on Dec. 4 under the name Quarter-Life Crisis, and he’s already shared songs featuring Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan and Hovvdy’s Charlie Martin. His latest single, “Comfortable,” is a collaboration with Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy, who lent vocals and wrote lyrics inspired by “AI and cyborgs and people/souls disassociating from bodies and identity.” It’s a gorgeous, downtempo synth track with thoughtful ruminations and a comforting spirit that Duffy brings to all their songs. —Lizzie Manno

Rico Nasty shared a new single “OHFR?,” which was produced by 100 Gecs. Nasty has previously worked with the maximalist pop duo on their remix of “ringtone,” which also featured Charli XCX and Kero Kero Bonito, and was taken from their remixes collection 1000 Gecs and The Tree of Clues. “OHFR? will appear on Nasty’s debut album Nightmare Vacation, out on Dec. 4, as will a song produced by 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady called “iPhone.” “I heard about 100 Gecs from my A&R,” Nasty told Apple Music. “I’m always asking him to put me on to weird-sounding shit. I was looking for something. I like ear orgasms. I like stuff that might be normal to another person to listen to, but it just tickles my fancy.” —Lizzie Manno

Danish indie-rock group Yung announced their new album Ongoing Dispute, a follow-up to their 2016 debut LP A Youthful Dream. Out on Jan. 22, 2021, via PNKSLM, Ongoing Dispute also comes after “New Fast Song,” a track taken from their seven-inch single, “Progress” b/w “New Fast Song,” released in September. In conjunction with the announcement, Yung have shared a visual for the album’s lead single, “Above Water.” —Paris Rosenthal