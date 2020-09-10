The 7 Best Songs of The Week

Aloha and welcome to the bless-ed end of another week. September is now in full swing, meaning we’ll soon be forced to leave behind what little carefree vibes we felt during this strange summer and look towards cooler temperatures and end-of-the-year festivities. While live music won’t be back any time soon, fall is also bringing a host of new music to look forward to, and we did you the service of rounding up all our most anticipated albums in this handy guide. In the meantime, there’s tons of great music to listen to right this very minute. Hear all of our favorite songs from this week below.

“Strike A Light” recalls the wide-open electro-pop and richly produced vocals of Nathan Jenkins’ previous EP and work with Westerman. Its delicate groove, layered vocals and soaring melodies make for something far more majestic than the sum of its parts. In typical Bullion fashion, its generous space and dynamism are immensely gratifying. —Lizzie Manno

Matt Berninger of The National has shared a new track “One More Second” from his upcoming debut solo record Serpentine Prison, out on Oct. 16 via Book’s Records. The single follows the release of the album’s title track and “Distant Axis.” “I wrote ‘One More Second’ with Matt Sheehy with the intention for it to be a kind of answer to Dolly Parton’s ‘I Will Always Love You,’ or sort of the other side of that conversation,” Berninger says. “I just wanted to write one of those classic, simple, desperate love songs that sound great in your car.” —Paris Rosenthal

M.I.A. is back with a new banger of a song, “CTRL.” Released through her website on Wednesday, “CTRL” is a one-off dance track full of references to modern-day culture. M.I.A. sings about Lil Pump’s “Gucci Gang” and internet trolls over a thumping electronic beat. The outspoken musician also drops lines in the catchy chorus like “We gon’ stand up when they try to control.” —Lexi Lane

Like most Shame songs, “Alphabet” is armed with full-throttle momentum, and frontman Charlie Steen’s direct yet playful vocal inflection. “Are you waiting / to feel good / Are you praying / like you should?” Steen asks. It’s not so much a sonic departure as it is a distillation of their barreling punk sound. —Lizzie Manno

Chicago indie-rock band Slow Pulp dropped their new song “At It Again” this week. This is the third release from their upcoming debut album Moveys (out Oct. 9 via Winspear). Slow Pulp self-produced each song on the record. “At It Again” kickstarts with a quick-paced guitar, implementing a heavier sound compared to their previous two singles. Lead singer Emily Massey immediately draws listeners in on the opening line “Oh come on, please take it back,” with her surf-punk vocal style. —Lexi Lane

Sylvan Esso have released a new single “Frequency” with an accompanying video directed and styled by Moses Sumney. After releasing “Ferris Wheel” and “Rooftop Dancing,” this is Sylvan Esso’s third preview of their forthcoming album Free Love, out on Sept. 25 via Loma Vista Recordings. “We had a fantastic and rewarding time collaborating with our friend and fellow North Carolinian, Moses Sumney, on building a visual world for Frequency,” Sylvan Esso said. “He had such a beautiful vision for the project, one that ran parallel to the song’s initial source in a way that showed us new spaces it could inhabit. It’s a beautiful exploration of being together and apart at the same time – we feel it rings clearly in this moment.” —Paris Rosenthal

This Is The Kit have shared the latest glimpse of their forthcoming album Off Off On with new song “Coming To Get You Nowhere.” The song blends vocals from Kate Stables with jazz instrumentation to create something truly unique. The band layers echoed harmonies in the second half of “Coming To Get You Nowhere,” adding to its experimental feel. Along with the song, This Is The Kit also released a music video that takes on a non-traditional feel. Instead of portraying the members performing the song, it showcases them in scenes of nature while trying to get back on the road. —Lexi Lane