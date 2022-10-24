Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour Plans Revealed at Charity Auction

Seemingly by accident, a world tour for Renaissance, Beyoncé’s latest album released earlier this summer, was revealed at a charity auction.

Over this past weekend, at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala, the auctioned package was described as follows:

Valued at a total of $20,000, United [Airlines] x WACO offers you a chance to see Beyoncé on her ‘Renaissance’ tour starting in the summer of 2023 at any of United’s national and international destinations around the world.

This prize is complete with 2 first-class international United Airlines Polaris tickets to select cities with 3-night hotel accommodations at a Marriott property.

And, to one of the most sought-after musical performances of all time, 2 concert tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ 2023 tour with a guided backstage tour with Miss Tina [Knowles-Lawson, Beyoncé’s mother].

Reportedly, this prize was won for a sum of between $45,000 and $50,000. For now, further information on the tour remains vague, other than that it will take place at least partially in the summer of 2023.

Beyoncé also served as an honorary chair of the gala, themed Harlem Nights and thrown to support WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater Center. Hosted by Keke Palmer and with performances by Andra Day and Chloe x Halle, the event was certainly prestigious.

Paste has reached out to a rep for Beyoncé for more information, and will update this post with any that we receive.