Beyoncé Announces New Album RENAISSANCE

Beyoncé is BACK! The singer has been trending for what seems to be almost every day for the past week after wiping all of her social media accounts’ profile pictures. Rumors began to spread with the possible announcement, ranging from a new song to another collection for her successful clothing brand Ivy Park. On June 16, shortly after midnight, TIDAL tweeted confirmation that her forthcoming album, RENAISSANCE, will be arriving on July 29.

The album, when pre-saved on music streaming services, shows 16 untitled tracks. The original TIDAL graphic and her official website refer to an “act i.” It is unclear if the album itself is the first act or if there is a single on the way.

RENAISSANCE is Beyoncé’s first solo album since 2016’s Lemonade and her first release since 2018’s EVERYTHING IS LOVE, a collaborative project with her husband Jay-Z. The singer has occupied her time since the release of her last album with various projects including a voice-acting role in 2019’s The Lion King. She then directed and produced the film’s visual companion Black Is King the following year. Most recently, she performed her original song “Be Alive” from the acclaimed film King Richard at the 2022 Oscars.

Keep an eye out for further RENAISSANCE developments on Paste ahead of its July 29 release. In the meantime, you can pre-save the album here and preorder physical copies and merch here.