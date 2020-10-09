Big Boi and Sleepy Brown Drop Remix of "We The Ones" Featuring Killer Mike and Big Rube

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown shared a remix of their track “We The Ones,” which first appeared on the 2017 Organized Noize EP. The new version features Run The Jewels’ Killer Mike and spoken-word poet Big Rube. “We The Ones” was also included in the Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy compilation LP.

“In a time of so much despair we wanted to give the people a little light to live to,” Big Boi says.

“In these days and times we need a song that lets everybody know how serious and necessary it is to come together,” Sleepy Brown adds.

Listen to “We The Ones” featuring Killer Mike and Big Rube below. Keep scrolling to hear OutKast perform songs from ATLiens live in 1998 via the Paste vault.