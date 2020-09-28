Billie Eilish Announces New Documentary Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry

Billie Eilish announced a documentary feature film titled Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry. It was directed by award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler and will premiere in theaters and on Apple TV+ in February 2021.

Earlier this year, Eilish won five Grammys and released two singles, “No Time to Die” (the 2020 James Bond official theme song) and “my future.” In March of 2019, she dropped her debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? Read Paste’s review of the album here.

Watch the trailer below.