Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Grimes and More Push for California Police Reform

Hundreds of musicians and public figures, including Rihanna, Blondie, Billie Eilish, Grimes, Elon Musk and more, joined forces today to back a letter pressing California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s approval of police accountability bills, per SPIN.

Addressed to Newsom, as well as other California assembly members, the letter expanded on the signees’ intentions, stating, “While the killing of George Floyd inspired sustained outrage, protests, and reporting, the people of California have long understood the need to properly address the actions and accountability of police. For too long, courts have undermined the intent of the State’s laws, allowing bad police officers to violate the rights of those they are meant to protect. In addition, a lack of transparency and a deficient recordation system has shielded officers who abuse their authority and tarnish the integrity of California’s law enforcement. We can fix this.”

Last year, the state passed legislation specifying times when officers can shoot to kill. Now, in the wake of months of protests across the country calling for more change, the new California bills take the reform to another level.

The signed letter calls for approvals of two bills: SB 731, which would provide systems for removing an officer’s certification following significant misconduct or criminal conviction, and SB 776, which seeks to increase truthful reporting of forceful officer incidents.

