Billie Eilish & Rosalía Join Forces on "Lo Vas A Olvidar"

Two of the planet’s hottest pop stars have teamed up on “Lo Vas A Olvidar,” the new collaboration from Grammy winners Billie Eilish and Rosalía. Both artists also star in the track’s darkly hypnotic music video (dir. Nabil).

Eilish fans have plenty to look forward to in 2021, including Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, the R.J. Cutler-directed documentary set to be released on Apple TV+ (and in theaters via NEON) on Feb. 26, and BILLIE EILISH, “her first ever personal photo-filled book,” per a press release, out May 11.

Rosalía, meanwhile, is currently working on her latest album, one of Paste’s most-anticipated of 2021. “This is the moment, I think, where everything is flowing, I’m finishing the songs, and it feels different than the beginning of the year,” she recently told Vogue. “Now I’m closing the cycle of these recordings, and I’m really happy with them.”

Watch the “Lo Vas A Olvidar” video below, or stream the song right here.