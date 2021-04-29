Billie Eilish Explores New Sound with Single "Your Power"

It isn’t just Billie Eilish’s hair that’s gotten a makeover in the new album era: Our first taste of Happier Than Ever, out July 30, is an acoustic-laden departure from the artist’s landmark hits of the last four years. “Your Power” arrives with a self-directed music video.

While Eilish isn’t a stranger to an acoustic guitar being at the forefront of her sound—think “bellyache” or “i love you,” for example—“Your Power” feels just a shade lighter than the artist’s usual dark, ambient sound. This isn’t to say it’s an upbeat song; the album title seems about as tongue-in-cheek as expected when put next to the scathing lyrics “You swear you didn’t know / You said you thought she was your age / How dare you?” The natural desert landscapes dominating the song’s music video bring out the almost folky touch to Eilish’s signature atmospheric synths and deep harmonies. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Billie Eilish single/music video without some macabre element, and the video delivers on that front via a large snake finding its way around the singer’s neck.

EIlish put out a statement on “Your Power” via her Instagram:

this is one of my favorite songs i’ve ever written. i feel very vulnerable putting this one out because i hold it so close to my heart. this is about many different situations that we’ve all either witnessed or experienced. i hope this can inspire change. try not to abuse your power.

Listen to “Your Power” below. You can preorder Happier Than Ever here.