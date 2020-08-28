BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez Share Sweet New Single "Ice Cream"

After teasing their release on social media, K-Pop group BLACKPINK join forces with Selena Gomez on the brand new song “Ice Cream.”

The second single from BLACKPINK’s eventual debut album, “Ice Cream” is a lighthearted song on the surface first listen. Using sly wordplay with the summery ice cream motif, members Rosé and Jennie sing “Looks so good / Looks so sweet / Baby, you deserve a treat” with Gomez on an incredibly catchy chorus. Jisoo joins the trio on the second verse, where Cold Stone references are included and are just as memorable.

Band member Lisa also makes an appearance during the track’s last verse, changing up the pacing of the song. As for the trap-like instrumentals and vocal techniques sounding familiar of recent Western pop radio on the song, Ariana Grande also joined in as a co-writer for “Ice Cream.”

The collaborators also shared an accompanying music video for their latest single, where the girls perform in neon aesthetic ice cream trucks and tennis courts.

BLACKPINK’s debut full-length LP drops on Oct. 2 and is available for preorder here.

Watch the video for BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s new song “Ice Cream” below.