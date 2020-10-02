Listen to BLACKPINK's Debut LP THE ALBUM

K-Pop group BLACKPINK dropped their debut LP THE ALBUM, including collaborations with Selena Gomez and Cardi B on the tracklist.

Along with the new album release, they released the music video for their third single “Lovesick Girls.” The song is propelled by fast-paced electronics and pop hooks to accompany visuals complete with guitar smashing.

BLACKPINK’s forthcoming Netflix documentary Light Up The Sky also arrives this month, on Oct. 14.

Watch BLACKPINK’s new music video for “Lovesick Girls” below. Keep scrolling to view the tracklist and cover art for their debut record THE ALBUM.

THE ALBUM Cover Art:

THE ALBUM Tracklist:

1. How You Like That

2. Ice Cream (feat. Selena Gomez)

3. Pretty Savage

4. Bet You Wanna (feat. Cardi B)

5. Lovesick Girls

6. Crazy Over You

7. Love To Hate Me

8. You Never Know