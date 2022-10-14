Blink-182 Release First New Single with Tom Delonge in Over 10 Years

Following the announcement of the band’s reunion with all three core members (Tom Delonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus) for a global tour and new album, Blink-182 have followed up quickly with the first single release. “Edging” is the band’s first new song with guitarist Delonge in 10 years. The last time Delonge appeared on a song, it was “After Midnight,” all the way back in 2011. And for long-time fans, the new single will bring the comfort of familiarity. It has all of the classic Blink-182 angst mixed with boyish humor, with drums and guitar emphasizing the point. The music balances the feelings of defiance and motivated delight at the band’s misfit status. With lyrics like, “I’m a punk rock kid, I came from hell with a curse / She tried to pray it away, so I fucked her in church,” it’s clear the band are back just as they were before. And this is just the beginning.

Stay tuned for more news about their new album, check out their global tour dates, and hear their new single below, plus a 1999 Blink performance from the Paste archives.