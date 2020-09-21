Blood Orange's Dev Hynes is Scoring Luca Guadagnino's We Are Who We Are

Blood Orange’s Devonté Hynes is scoring Luca Guadagnino’s new HBO show We Are Who We Are. It will be released on Oct. 2 through Milan Records, and it features instrumental compositions from Hynes, Julius Eastman and John Adams.

Along with the show’s score, Milan Records is also releasing its soundtrack. Creator Luca Guadagnino and music supervisor Robin Urdang chose the songs, including three Blood Orange live performances recorded specifically for the show. Radiohead, David Bowie and Prince songs are among those included on We Are Who We Are’s soundtrack.

Watch the trailer for We Are Who We Are below, and scroll down to view the artwork and tracklists for the score and soundtrack.



01. “The Long Ride II”

02. “Let Yourself Go I”

03. “Let Yourself Go II”

04. “The Last Day”

05. “Fraser’s Bedroom”

06. “He Just Left”

07. “Notte Transfigurata I”

08. “The Long Ride I”

09. “Good Job, Soldier”

10.”Body of Me”

11. “Amorous Love”

12. “Notte Transfigurata II”

13. Julius Eastman’s “Stay On It”

14. Julius Eastman’s “Gay Guerilla”

15. John Adams’s “Century Rolls: II. Manny’s Gym”

16. John Adams’s “Two Fanfares for Orchestra: Short Ride in a Fast Machine”



01. Prince: “The Love We Make”

02. Giorgio Moroder / Philip Oakey: “Why Must the Show Go On”

03. Anna Oxa: “A Lei”

04. John Adams: “Three Weeks and I’m Still Outta My Mind”

05. Klaus Nomi: “Keys of Life”

06. Klaus Nomi: “Lightning Strikes”

07. Arto Lindsay: “Child Prodigy”

08. Blood Orange: “Time Will Tell”

09. CCCP Fedeli Alla Linea: “Emilia Paranoica”

10. Francesca Scorsese: “Soldier of Love” (Sade cover)

11. Aaron Carter: “American A O”

12. Radiohead: “House of Cards”

13. David Bowie: “Absolute Beginners”

14. Kip Hanrahan: “Child Song”

15. Blood Orange: “Better Than Me (Live at Club Locomotiv)”

16. Blood Orange: “But You (Live at Club Locomotiv)”

17. Blood Orange: “Time Will Tell (Live at Club Locomotiv)”