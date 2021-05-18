Bob Mould Announces North American Tour and Vinyl Box Set

Bob Mould, best known for his work in seminal punk bands Hüsker Dü and Sugar, has announced two sets of tour dates. The live shows are set to span Mould’s 40+ year career, including songs from his solo work as well as his previous bands.
The first set of dates span three weeks with Mould being joined by Jason Narducy on bass and Jon Wurster on drums, starting in Boston, MA on Sept. 16 and ending in Austin, TX on Oct. 6. The second set of dates will feature Mould solo for a smaller number of shows, kicking off Oct. 15 in Bloomington, IL and concluding Oct. 24 in Iowa City, IA.
In addition to the tour announcement comes the conclusion of Demon Music Group’s year-long Bob Mould retrospective, releasing their fourth and final vinyl box set, Distortion: Live. The massive box set will include seven LPs that include live recordings from his solo work and his band Sugar. As with the previous box sets, each album has been mastered with new artwork and pressed on 140g clear vinyl featuring unique splatter effects and a complementary booklet with liner notes, rare photos, and more.
Watch the special performance of Bob Mould and his current band performing the Husker Du hit “Something I Learned Today” below and preorder the box set here.
Bob Mould Band Tour Dates
September
16 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
17 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
18 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
19 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theatre
22 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
24 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theater
25 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
28 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
29 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
October
01 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall
02 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
04 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
05 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
06 – Austin, TX – The Mohawk
Bob Mould Solo Tour Dates
October
15 – Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre
16 – Stoughton, WI – Stoughton Opera House
17 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
19 – Kent, OH – Kent Stage
20 – Nelsonville, OH – Stuart’s Opera House
22 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall
23 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway Nightclub
24 – Iowa City, IA – Englert Theater