Bob Mould Announces North American Tour and Vinyl Box Set

Bob Mould, best known for his work in seminal punk bands Hüsker Dü and Sugar, has announced two sets of tour dates. The live shows are set to span Mould’s 40+ year career, including songs from his solo work as well as his previous bands.

The first set of dates span three weeks with Mould being joined by Jason Narducy on bass and Jon Wurster on drums, starting in Boston, MA on Sept. 16 and ending in Austin, TX on Oct. 6. The second set of dates will feature Mould solo for a smaller number of shows, kicking off Oct. 15 in Bloomington, IL and concluding Oct. 24 in Iowa City, IA.

In addition to the tour announcement comes the conclusion of Demon Music Group’s year-long Bob Mould retrospective, releasing their fourth and final vinyl box set, Distortion: Live. The massive box set will include seven LPs that include live recordings from his solo work and his band Sugar. As with the previous box sets, each album has been mastered with new artwork and pressed on 140g clear vinyl featuring unique splatter effects and a complementary booklet with liner notes, rare photos, and more.

Watch the special performance of Bob Mould and his current band performing the Husker Du hit “Something I Learned Today” below and preorder the box set here.

Bob Mould Band Tour Dates

September

16 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

17 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

18 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

19 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theatre

22 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

24 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theater

25 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

28 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

29 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

October

01 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

02 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

04 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

05 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

06 – Austin, TX – The Mohawk

Bob Mould Solo Tour Dates

October

15 – Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre

16 – Stoughton, WI – Stoughton Opera House

17 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

19 – Kent, OH – Kent Stage

20 – Nelsonville, OH – Stuart’s Opera House

22 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall

23 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway Nightclub

24 – Iowa City, IA – Englert Theater