Body Meat Shares "4700" Ahead of Year of the Orc EP

Body Meat, the project of Christopher Taylor, shared his new single “4700” on Tuesday ahead of his EP Year of the Orc, out April 6. His previous single “ULTIMA” was featured in Paste’s Best Songs of January 2021.

“4700” is chaotic hyperpop with a touch of R&B, with small moments of toned-down introspection accenting the jumbled, layered percussion. Taylor explained in a statement that the new single is about “learning to understand my anxieties, understand where they stem from, and to harness them to find peace within the past and the present.”

Taylor additionally spoke to the meaning behind Year of the Orc:

The EP title is about having acceptance in myself. I’m an orc, I’ve never been very popular, I don’t have a specific aesthetic or genre or anything. I’m cool with laying low and creating and I surround myself with people who believe the same thing. It’s me and my orcs taking over 2021!

Listen to “4700” below.