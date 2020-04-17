Listen to Bon Iver’s New Single “PDLIF” Benefitting COVID-19 Relief

Bon Iver’s new single “PDLIF” may have been made in isolation, but it’s proof that we’re never alone. “PDLIF” (Please Don’t Live In Fear) is the band’s message to the world during the pandemic, a song dedicated to all those working on the frontline. 100% of the song’s proceeds will benefit Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization delivering essential protection equipment to those in need right now.

“PDLIF” was produced by Justin Vernon, Jim-E Stack, and BJ Burton, and the song stems from a sample of Alabaster dePlume’s “Visit Croatia.” The song also features Kacy Hill (vocals), Joseph K Rainey, Sr. (vocals), Eli Teplin (piano), Devin Hoffman (bass), and Rob Moose (string arrangements, piano). Vernon, Hill, dePlume, and Michael Lewis wrote the lyrics, Burton mixed the track and Huntley Miller mastered it.

Obviously more than 10 people contributed to the making of “PDLIF,” so to make it happen the track traveled from one collaborator to the next.

Along with all the proceeds for “PDLIF” going to Direct Relief, the band is currently donating 10% of all merchandise sales to Feed My People and the Chippewa Valley Artist Relief Fund, two organizations supporting those affected by COVID-19.

Listen to “PDLIF” below, and then revisit Bon Iver’s 2008 Daytrotter session further down.