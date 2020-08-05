Bon Iver Shares New Single Featuring Bruce Springsteen, Jenny Lewis and Others

Bon Iver have shared a new song called “AUATC” (short for “Ate Up All The Cake). The single’s artwork labels the track as episode two in Bon Iver’s “Season Five” project, following their charity single, “PDLIF,” from earlier this year. The track comes with a long list of vocal features, including Elsa Jensen, Jenny Lewis, Bruce Springsteen and Jenn Wasner. Check out the song’s music video below.

Accompanying the release, Bon Iver issued the following statement highlighting several charity organizations and initiatives:

Each and every person on earth deserves to live fully with dignity, equity, justice, and joy. Instead, our capitalistic societies have created a world that is most supportive of the wealthy and the elite, and the predatory corporations and policies that drive their disproportionate success. The average person is cast aside and unheard; marginalized communities are further oppressed due to race, economic status, gender, sexual orientation, creed, criminal record, housing stability, education, ability, documentation status, and more. The pandemic further magnifies these grave inequities and this unchecked greed. We must continue the fight to topple capitalism as we know it, and recognize our collective participation in its dominant institutions. Bon Iver acknowledges our own position within and use of capitalistic practices. It is with recognition of our privilege that we are fully committed to using our unique platform to challenge and change capitalism within our industry, and far beyond. We must empower and embrace our vulnerable neighbors. We must fight racism and sexism and classism to build a stronger foundation for the home we all deserve. We must support the leaders and organizations working to change our world for the better. From providing safe and stable housing, to empowering women, to liberating incarcerated people, to celebrating art and music, to fighting climate change, these organizations work tirelessly to foster a world that celebrates our humanity on a local, national, and global level. Please explore, support, and take action.

You can donate and/or contribute to the following organizations: Minneapolis Sanctuary Movement, Red Letter Grant, Equal Justice Initiative and 350.org. Again, you can listen to “AUATC” below. Further down, revisit Bon Iver’s 2008 Daytrotter session.