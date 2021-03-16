Bonnaroo Organizers Announce Concerts On The Farm Series

A slow return to live music is on its way, and Bonnaroo is taking a few first steps. With a fully virtual South by Southwest beginning this week, the festival organizers behind Bonnaroo are taking a different approach. Their Concerts On The Farm Series begins on May 28, and will stream online while also offering a limited amount of in-person ticket sales.

The concert series will attempt to stay safe and follow Covid guidelines by selling tickets in groups of four, and each group will receive a square pod space on the lawn where attendees can be maskless, so long as they remain in their designated, socially distanced space. So far, the artists confirmed to be giving in-person performances at the Bonnaroo Farm in Tennessee are 2021 Grammy-winning bluegrass artist Billy Strings, country singer/songwriter Jon Pardi, and veteran indie-folk act The Avett Brothers.

Check out Billy Strings in the Paste Studio in 2019 below. You can find more information on Concerts On The Farm here.