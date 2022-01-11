Bonnaroo 2022 Lineup Announced: Tool, J. Cole, Stevie Nicks to Headline

After two consecutive cancellations, Bonnaroo is back, announcing the lineup for its 2022 event, set to return to the Farm in Manchester, Tennessee, on June 16-19. J. Cole, Tool and Stevie Nicks will headline the four-day festival, closing out Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, respectively.

Other notable acts include The Chicks, The War on Drugs, Roddy Ricch, CHVRCHES, 21 Savage, Bleachers, Herbie Hancock, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Ludacris, Porter Robinson, Sons of Kemet, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Denzel Curry, Indigo De Souza, 100 gecs, Isaiah Rashad, Slowthai, Joy Oladokun, Tinashe, Tierra Whack, Noga Erez and many more.

This year’s SuperJam is titled “Jack Antonoff’s 1984”—make of that what you will.

Bonnaroo 2020 was canceled due, of course, to the coronavirus pandemic, while last year’s festival was derailed by Hurricane Ida, which dumped an amount of water on The Farm that fest organizers deemed untenable, forcing them to cancel the event a mere two days beforehand.

Tickets for Bonnaroo 2022 go on sale this Thursday, Jan. 13, at 1 p.m. ET.

See the festival’s complete 2022 lineup below, plus audio from a 1983 Nicks show from the Paste archives.