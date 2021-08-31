Bonnaroo 2021 Has Been Canceled

Bonnaroo has been canceled for the second year in a row, festival organizers announced via social media Tuesday afternoon. Surprisingly, though, COVID was not the culprit, but rather Hurricane Ida, which dumped an untenable amount of rain on The Farm, the fest’s rural Tennessee setting, ahead of its Sept. 2-5 dates.

“We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo. While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely,” organizers explained.

“We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience.”

Organizers had previously announced that they would reduce camping capacity in response to the rain and mud resulting from Ida’s continued movement north into Tennessee, but clearly that measure wasn’t enough.

“Please find ways to safely gather with your Bonnaroo community and continue to radiate positivity during this disappointing time,” their announcement concludes. “WE WILL SEE YOU ON THE FARM IN JUNE 2022!”

Would-be attendees who purchased tickets through Front Gate Tickets will receive refunds in the next 30 days via their original payment method.

The sold-out 2021 festival had been set to feature headliners Lizzo, Tame Impala and Foo Fighters, with Megan Thee Stallion, Lana Del Rey, Run The Jewels, Janelle Monáe, Deftones, Young Thug and many more rounding out the full lineup.