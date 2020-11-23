Bonnie "Prince" Billy and Matt Sweeney Share New Single "Make Worry for Me"

Bonnie “Prince” Billy and Matt Sweeney have shared a new song called “Make Worry for Me.” It follows the release of their track “You’ll Get Eaten, Too” back in March. The pair released a collaborative album in 2005 called Superwolf.

Earlier this year, Prince also released a solo album titled I Made a Place as well as a collaborative album with Three Queens in Mourning titled Hello Sorrow / Hello Joy. Last year, Billy teamed up with The National’s Bryce Dessner and Eighth Blackbird for When We Are Inhuman.

Listen to “Make Worry for Me” below, and keep scrolling to revisit a clip from Bonnie “Prince” Billy’s 2010 Daytrotter session.