Boston Calling 2023 Announces Lineup Featuring Foo Fighters, The Lumineers and Paramore

This year’s Boston Calling features a rock-heavy line-up with Alanis Morissette, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Queens Of The Stone Age, The National joining headliners Foo Fighters, The Lumineers and Paramore. The Flaming Lips, Bleachers, Niall Horan, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard and Maren Morris will also play the Annual Three-Day Festival in Alston, Mass., on Memorial Day weekend.
Boston Calling has long championed New England artists, and this year’s local talent includes Neemz, Q-Tip Bandits, GA-20, Juice, Alisa Amador, Mint Green, Blue Light Bandits, Ali McGuirk, Coral Moons, Actor Observer, Workman Song, Brandie Blaze, Couch, Little Fuss, Najee Janey, Summer Cult, Sorry Mom, and Chrysalis.
Here’s the full announced schedule:
Friday, May 26, 2023
Foo Fighters
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
The National
Niall Horan
Chelsea Cutler
Teddy Swims
LÉON
TALK
Celisse
The Beaches
Zolita
GA-20
Alisa Amador
Little Fuss
Blue Light Bandits
Summer Cult
Brandie Blaze
Saturday, May 27, 2023
The Lumineers
Alanis Morissette
Noah Kahan
The Flaming Lips
Mt. Joy
Fletcher
Declan McKenna
Joy Oladokun
The Aces
Loveless
Welshly Arms
Neemz
Q-Tip Bandits
Najee Janey
Actor Observer
Coral Moons
Chrysalis
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Paramore
Queens of the Stone Age
Bleachers
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Maren Morris
070 Shake
The Walkmen
The Linda Lindas
Wunderhorse
Genesis Owusu
Brutus
Juice
Mint Green
Couch
Ali McGuirk
Sorry Mom
Workman Song