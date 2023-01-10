Boston Calling 2023 Announces Lineup Featuring Foo Fighters, The Lumineers and Paramore

This year’s Boston Calling features a rock-heavy line-up with Alanis Morissette, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Queens Of The Stone Age, The National joining headliners Foo Fighters, The Lumineers and Paramore. The Flaming Lips, Bleachers, Niall Horan, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard and Maren Morris will also play the Annual Three-Day Festival in Alston, Mass., on Memorial Day weekend.

Boston Calling has long championed New England artists, and this year’s local talent includes Neemz, Q-Tip Bandits, GA-20, Juice, Alisa Amador, Mint Green, Blue Light Bandits, Ali McGuirk, Coral Moons, Actor Observer, Workman Song, Brandie Blaze, Couch, Little Fuss, Najee Janey, Summer Cult, Sorry Mom, and Chrysalis.

Here’s the full announced schedule:

Friday, May 26, 2023

Foo Fighters

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The National

Niall Horan

Chelsea Cutler

Teddy Swims

LÉON

TALK

Celisse

The Beaches

Zolita

GA-20

Alisa Amador

Little Fuss

Blue Light Bandits

Summer Cult

Brandie Blaze

Saturday, May 27, 2023

The Lumineers

Alanis Morissette

Noah Kahan

The Flaming Lips

Mt. Joy

Fletcher

Declan McKenna

Joy Oladokun

The Aces

Loveless

Welshly Arms

Neemz

Q-Tip Bandits

Najee Janey

Actor Observer

Coral Moons

Chrysalis

Sunday, May 28, 2023

Paramore

Queens of the Stone Age

Bleachers

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Maren Morris

070 Shake

The Walkmen

The Linda Lindas

Wunderhorse

Genesis Owusu

Brutus

Juice

Mint Green

Couch

Ali McGuirk

Sorry Mom

Workman Song