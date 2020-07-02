Boygenius to Release Demos on Bandcamp for One Day Only

boygenius—the collaborative project of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker—will release demos from their self-titled 2018 EP on Bandcamp tomorrow for #BandcampDay.

The demos for “Bite the Hand,” “Me & My Dog” and “Stay Down” will be up for 24 hours. Baker’s donations will go to OUTMemphis, Bridgers’ to Downtown Women’s Center and Dacus’ to Mutual Aid Disaster Relief Richmond.

This follows the release of Bridgers’ critically-acclaimed sophomore record Punisher, which featured Dacus and even Conor Oberst and other artists. boygenius is just a slice of Bridgers’ collaborations; she also partnered with Oberst for folky anthems in Better Oblivion Community Center.

Buy the demos here.