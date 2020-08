This past weekend, following the release of their first album in nine years, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, Bright Eyes stopped by CBS This Morning to perform songs from the record for the program’s “Saturday Sessions.”

The band gave two incredible live studio performances and were joined by Lucius and bassist Anna Butterss.

Watch Bright Eyes perform “Mariana Trench” and “Persona Non Grata” below, and read Paste’s interview with the band here.