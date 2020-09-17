EARTHGANG And Bon Iver Remix Songs From Brittany Howard's Jaime

ATO Records shared two remixes of songs from Brittany Howards’s debut solo record Jaime. EARTHGANG shared a remix of “Goat Heat” and Bon Iver shared a remix of “Short and Sweet.”

“We’ve been big fans of Brittany and Alabama Shakes so this is a dream come true,” EARTHGANG says. “Songs like these help us make sense of all the craziness in the world at times. Her song ‘Goat Head,’ dealing with her black experience in America and The World, resonated the loudest at this time. Just thankful to be able to give the world our medicine and heal the people.”

Justin Vernon of Bon Iver also commented, “Brittany is a truly singular artist; so much power and musicality. This album speaks to so many people, including us. To have a chance to recreate ‘Short and Sweet’ in our own image with long-time collaborators Jenn Wassner and CJ Camerieri, was both an honor and almost too much of a privilege.”

Howard is scheduled to perform on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Sep. 29.

Listen to "Goat Heat" (EARTHGANG Remix) and "Short and Sweet" (Bon Iver Remix) below.