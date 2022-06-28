Broken Bells Announce INTO THE BLUE, Share First Single "We're Not In Orbit Yet..."

Broken Bells, the indie rock duo composed of Danger Mouse and James Mercer of The Shins, is back to add to the stacked 2022 slate. Despite a string of singles over the years, the band has not released an album since 2014’s After the Disco. Today (June 29), the band announces their forthcoming album INTO THE BLUE and shares its first single.

“We’re Not In Orbit Yet…” is an instant, hypnotic throwback to Broken Bells’ immersive, atmospheric indie rock. Mercer’s melancholic vocals echo and blend into a chorus-like synth. Danger Mouse taps into his more psychedelic side in his work with Broken Bells, laying into warbled keys and Mercer’s somber guitar strums. It’s deceptively maximalist, working with the band’s tried and true instrumental formula in continuously innovative ways that make the two such a powerful team.

The single arrives after an exciting teaser was posted to the band’s socials, eventually leading up to an official announcement for the single. While INTO THE BLUE has been announced, there is no release date yet.

Aside from revitalizing Broken Bells, Danger Mouse is gearing up to release Cheat Codes, his collaborative album with Roots emcee Black Thought. Mercer recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of The Shins’ landmark debut Oh, Inverted World in 2021, which they’ll be celebrating on tour starting July 12.

Below, listen to “We’re Not In Orbit Yet…” and keep an eye out for more information on INTO THE BLUE via Paste.