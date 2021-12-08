Broken Social Scene Announce Rarities Compilation, Shares New Single

Toronto indie rock collective Broken Social Scene is pulling from their 20-year long history together to compile their first rarities compilation, Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities out Jan. 14, 2022 via Arts & Crafts. The collection of tracks will include B-sides and outtakes too, from past compilations, 7-inches, soundtracks and more.

The first single of the album, “This House Is On Fire,” has just been released following the announcement. The single is taken from the group’s 2009 Forgiveness Rock Record recording sessions. The track is glimmering and lush, with treacherous lyrics of losing everything in a fire.

Listen to “This House Is On Fire” below and find the compilation’s tracklist below too. Preorder the compilation here.

Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities Tracklist:

1. “Far Out” (2009, From the Forgiveness Rock Record pre-order EP Lo-Fi For The Dividing Nights)

2. “Do the 95” (2001, B-Side to “Stars and Sons” 7-inch)

3. “Curse Your Fail” (2009, From tour 7-inch split with Sea and Cake)

4. “Not At My Best” (2010, From the end credits for film It’s Kind Of A Funny Story)

5. “National Anthem of Nowhere” (2004, Early Broken Social Scene version of an Apostle Of Hustle song)

6. “Golden Facelift” (2009, Forgiveness Rock Record outtake. Released on Globe & Mail’s Broadsheet Music project)

7. “This House Is On Fire” (2009, Forgiveness Rock Record outtake)

8. “Canada vs America” (2004, From the Self-Titled bonus CD “EP to be You and Me”)

9. “Day Of The Kid” (2005, Released on Arts & Crafts 20th anniversary comp)

10. “Stars and Spit” (2006, B-Side to “7/4 Shoreline” 7-inch)

11. “Until It’s Dead” (2006, From Lake Ontario Waterkeeper compilation At The Barricades: Vol 1)

12, “All My Friends” (2004, From the Self-Titled bonus CD “EP to be You and Me”)

13. “Death Cock” (2001, Very first recording with producer Dave Newfeld. Released on A&C 20th anniversary comp)

14. “Old Dead Young” (2016, Hug Of Thunder vinyl-only track)