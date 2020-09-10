Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album Letter To You, Shares Title Track

Bruce Springsteen has announced his 20th studio album Letter To You, which features the E Street Band. The new album will arrive on Oct. 23 via Columbia Records. Springsteen has shared the record’s title track, along with a music video.
“I love the emotional nature of Letter To You,” Springsteen says. “And I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we’ve never done before, and with no overdubs. We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had.”
Letter To You follows Springsteen’s 2019 album and accompanying film Western Stars.
Watch the video for “Letter to You” below, and pre-order the album here. Scroll down for the album art and tracklist.
01. One Minute You’re Here
02. Letter To You
03. Burnin’ Train
04. Janey Needs A Shooter
05. Last Man Standing
06. The Power Of Prayer
07. House Of A Thousand Guitars
08. Rainmaker
09. If I Was The Priest
10. Ghosts
11. Song For Orphans
12. I’ll See You In My Dreams