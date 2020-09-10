Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album Letter To You, Shares Title Track

Bruce Springsteen has announced his 20th studio album Letter To You, which features the E Street Band. The new album will arrive on Oct. 23 via Columbia Records. Springsteen has shared the record’s title track, along with a music video.

“I love the emotional nature of Letter To You,” Springsteen says. “And I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we’ve never done before, and with no overdubs. We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had.”

Letter To You follows Springsteen’s 2019 album and accompanying film Western Stars.

Watch the video for “Letter to You” below, and pre-order the album here. Scroll down for the album art and tracklist.

01. One Minute You’re Here

02. Letter To You

03. Burnin’ Train

04. Janey Needs A Shooter

05. Last Man Standing

06. The Power Of Prayer

07. House Of A Thousand Guitars

08. Rainmaker

09. If I Was The Priest

10. Ghosts

11. Song For Orphans

12. I’ll See You In My Dreams